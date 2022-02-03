Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Foundation Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FFWM opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

