AON (AON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $278.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. AON has a 52-week low of $204.26 and a 52-week high of $326.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

