Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.95.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

