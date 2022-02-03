Zacks Investment Research Lowers British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

BTI opened at $43.47 on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 36,059 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

