Brokers Offer Predictions for Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.22. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $16.46.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,791 shares of company stock worth $99,536 over the last ninety days. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

