Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $4,024,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $161,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,158 shares of company stock worth $29,055,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

