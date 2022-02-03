Cowen Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $76.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

