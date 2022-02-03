Brokers Set Expectations for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report released on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.95.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

