Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. Gentex has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth $38,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.