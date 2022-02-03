Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of HEPA opened at $0.97 on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,241.0% during the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

