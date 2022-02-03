Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,410 ($45.85) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.69) to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.46) to GBX 3,580 ($48.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.25) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($35.60) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,268 ($43.94) to GBX 2,897 ($38.95) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,145.31 ($42.29).

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSN stock opened at GBX 2,417 ($32.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 2,321 ($31.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,272 ($43.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,694.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,747.69. The firm has a market cap of £7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78.

In other news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.40) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($134,418.03). Also, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq acquired 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($37.58) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,339.94).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.