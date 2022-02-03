Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $112.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company recently raised its 2021 and 2022 guidance, on posting robust fourth-quarter and 2021 sales numbers. Sales increased in both Europe-based and U.S.-based operations. The company benefited from strength of its four largest brands, Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Coach and GUESS. For 2021, management now expects earnings per share of $2.65. The company now anticipates 2022 net sales of $975 million and EPS is expected to be $3.00. Notably, Inter Parfums completed the integration of Ungaro and Ferragamo brands, while its Italian subsidiary is completely operational. Apart from this, the company has impressive product launches in the pipeline. The company is optimistic about its growth prospects for 2022, despite travel retail headwinds as well as supply-chain bottlenecks.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

IPAR opened at $97.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average is $84.96. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $198,855.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

