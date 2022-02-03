Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Cut to GBX 410

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 410 ($5.51) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SYNT has been the topic of several other reports. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.08) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 510 ($6.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.38) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 560 ($7.53).

LON SYNT opened at GBX 366.20 ($4.92) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.13. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 357.60 ($4.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.67).

In related news, insider Alexander G. Catto bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($181,634.85). Also, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £7,920 ($10,648.02). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,402,000.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

