Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce $153.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.50 million and the lowest is $150.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $152.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $587.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.20 million to $592.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $645.36 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $676.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.