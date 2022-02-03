Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON:NBI opened at GBX 167 ($2.25) on Tuesday. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1 year low of GBX 92.08 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.52.
Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.