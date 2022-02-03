Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,880 ($25.28) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KNOS. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.73) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.59) to GBX 2,100 ($28.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of KNOS opened at GBX 1,598 ($21.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.32. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 1,210 ($16.27) and a one year high of GBX 2,100 ($28.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,727.65.

In related news, insider Tom Burnet purchased 13,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,804 ($24.25) per share, for a total transaction of £250,124.60 ($336,279.38).

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

