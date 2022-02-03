HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.41) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 615 ($8.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.32) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.36) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.45) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 520.58 ($7.00).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 546.40 ($7.35) on Monday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 549.40 ($7.39). The company has a market cap of £110.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 469.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 428.07.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($225,536.46).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

