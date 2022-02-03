PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

