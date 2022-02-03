Stora Enso Oyj to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

SEOAY stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

