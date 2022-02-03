Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of FA opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 12.41 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 28.63 ($0.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.18.

In related news, insider John Conoley acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($56,466.79).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

