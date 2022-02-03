NBT Bancorp Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBTB stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

