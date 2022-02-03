PROS (PRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PROS (NYSE:PRO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect PROS to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. PROS has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $107,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,262 shares of company stock worth $1,920,223. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PROS by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PROS by 24.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PROS by 5.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PROS by 11.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PROS by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

