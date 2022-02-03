Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.