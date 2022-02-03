Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Textron Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Textron in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. Textron has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Textron by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Textron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Textron by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

