Truist Financial Comments on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $140.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $92.54 and a twelve month high of $143.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,548,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

