Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,800 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 705,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,312.0 days.

Shares of ASBRF stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. Asahi Group has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $49.46.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

