TD Securities Reiterates “C$19.50” Price Target for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.31.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$17.34 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.22 and a 12 month high of C$19.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.87%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

