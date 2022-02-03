Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Drops By 25.0%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BHOOY opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $102.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHOOY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

