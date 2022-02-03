CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Trading Up 3.5% After Strong Earnings

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $58.82. Approximately 897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 248,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.