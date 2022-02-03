BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT Raised to €74.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €72.00 ($80.90) to €74.00 ($83.15) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.09) to €52.60 ($59.10) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BNP Paribas to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from €63.00 ($70.79) to €66.00 ($74.16) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.26.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

