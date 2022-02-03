Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Fresnillo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fresnillo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $8.71 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresnillo (FNLPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.