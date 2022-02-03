H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Stock Price Up 3.7% Following Strong Earnings

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 55,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,205,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 85,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

