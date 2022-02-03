Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) vs. Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Head to Head Analysis

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 16.59% N/A N/A Southside Bancshares 42.74% 12.87% 1.60%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mid-Southern Bancorp and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $39.91, indicating a potential downside of 4.86%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.32 million 5.38 $1.19 million $0.49 30.23 Southside Bancshares $265.32 million 5.10 $113.40 million $3.47 12.09

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

