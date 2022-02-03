Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) versus PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Financial Survey

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and PhenixFIN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital $803.29 million 7.22 $517.46 million $1.60 9.22 PhenixFIN $32.31 million 3.09 $1.28 million $0.48 82.57

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than PhenixFIN. Owl Rock Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PhenixFIN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Owl Rock Capital and PhenixFIN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 PhenixFIN 0 1 0 0 2.00

Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than PhenixFIN.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of PhenixFIN shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of PhenixFIN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and PhenixFIN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital 65.71% 8.03% 3.84% PhenixFIN 3.96% 12.44% 8.10%

Volatility & Risk

Owl Rock Capital has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhenixFIN has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats PhenixFIN on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials. it provides financing in the form of senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and a lesser extent, equity-related securities and warrants for growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, re-financings and recapitalizations. Its investment size ranging from $20 to $250 million and it also acts as a lead investor.

About PhenixFIN

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions. Its investment portfolio includes senior secured first lien term loans, senior secured second lien term loans, unitranche, senior secured first lien notes, subordinated notes and warrants and minority equity securities. It may invest up to 100% of its assets in securities acquired directly from issuers in privately negotiated transactions.

