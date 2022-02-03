Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOO. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.18) to GBX 350 ($4.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.39) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered boohoo group to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 395 ($5.31) to GBX 135 ($1.82) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.39) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 346.82 ($4.66).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 103.60 ($1.39) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 96.79 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 378.90 ($5.09). The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.52.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

