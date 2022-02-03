Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,260 ($43.83) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,995 ($40.27).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,510 ($33.75) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,519.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,554.51. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,194 ($29.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.77).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,537 ($34.11) per share, with a total value of £4,084.57 ($5,491.49). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 470 shares of company stock worth $1,206,911 and sold 24,875 shares worth $63,354,425.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

