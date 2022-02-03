Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,787,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,490 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,104. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

