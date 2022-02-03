NorthWestern (NWE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect NorthWestern to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NWE stock opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.