NorthWestern (NWE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect NorthWestern to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NWE stock opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.
In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
