First American Financial (FAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect First American Financial to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. First American Financial has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $81.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First American Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 126.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

