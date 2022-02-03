Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issued By DA Davidson

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Independent Bank by 53.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Independent Bank by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 163,847 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

