B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NG stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,406 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,482,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,771,000 after buying an additional 854,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650,147 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 453,031 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 421,717 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $273,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $144,706.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,130. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.