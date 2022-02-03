The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $4,024,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,158 shares of company stock valued at $29,055,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

