Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for AG.L (LON:AG)

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AG.L from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 580 ($7.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.81) target price on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AG.L presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.62).

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

