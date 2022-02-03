Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for AG.L (LON:AG)

AG.L (LON:AG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AG.L from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 580 ($7.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.81) target price on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AG.L presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.62).
AG.L Company Profile
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.