Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Morgan Stanley reissued their hold rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$300.60.

EDV opened at C$29.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.354 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

