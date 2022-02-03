Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given a C$29.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.82.

TSE INE opened at C$18.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.73. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.91 and a 12-month high of C$29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$184.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3506045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

