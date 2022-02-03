HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.90 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($72.92) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.58 ($84.92).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €63.94 ($71.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.41. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €56.60 ($63.60) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($91.06).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

