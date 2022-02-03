Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €85.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.13 ($92.28).

BAS stock opened at €67.95 ($76.35) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.27.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

