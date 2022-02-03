DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIC. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DIC Asset has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.90 ($21.24).

Shares of DIC stock opened at €15.34 ($17.24) on Monday. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €13.50 ($15.17) and a 1 year high of €16.84 ($18.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.22. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.00.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

