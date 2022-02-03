Warburg Research Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV)

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of ADV opened at €14.68 ($16.49) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of €8.63 ($9.70) and a 1 year high of €15.48 ($17.39). The stock has a market cap of $743.62 million and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.87.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile
