Warburg Research Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV)

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ADV opened at €14.68 ($16.49) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of €8.63 ($9.70) and a 1 year high of €15.48 ($17.39). The stock has a market cap of $743.62 million and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.87.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

