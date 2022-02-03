Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 415 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 392.92.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

